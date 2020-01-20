Teddy Sheringham’s wife urged him to reject The Masked Singer because the singing of the legend of Manchester United and Tottenham was “horrendous”.

Teddy Sheringham told talkSPORT that his wife had asked him not to attend The Masked Singer.

Football fans got a big surprise on primetime television this weekend when Sheringham was exposed in the ITV hit singing show.

Former England international Tree was exposed as one of the stars of the show after judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mr. Chow from The Hangover voted him into the bottom two spots alongside Octopus and the fans voted him out.

No, that’s not a joke. I can’t even believe I’m writing these words.

The Masked Singer UK is based on a South Korean show – which explains how crazy it is – and sees a lot of mysterious celebrities singing in elaborate costumes to hide their true identities.

In addition to Sheringham’s Tree, there is also a hedgehog, a bee, a giant rubber duck and a walking daisy with flower pots for shoes.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham striker said he was more nervous about television advertising than before the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Sheringham scored United’s first goal in 1999 when the Champions League made a dramatic comeback against Bayern

And he says both his agent and his wife were amazed when he decided to attend the show, especially after listening to his first demos in the studio.

At Monday’s sports breakfast, Sheringham said, “My agent called me and said,” I’ve got another through, “because I get lots of offers from celebrities and Dancing on Ice.

“But that came and I thought:” You know what, everyone loves singing, everyone did a bit of karaoke, keep going, I’ll try! ‘

“But oh my god, when I got the first release for my sound with just my voice and music, my wife said to me:” You have to get out of there, it’s terrible! ‘

“I said,” I know, but I’ve already signed the contract, so I have to start now! ‘

ITV

Sheringham’s wife didn’t think it was a good idea to appear on the show

Teddy was the fourth household name to be unmasked after Eastender actress Patsy Palmer, politician Alan Johnson, and The Darkness frontman, Justin Hawkins.

The Premier League legend sang three songs on the show – “It Must Be Love” by Madness, “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers and “Evergreen” by Westlife.

After four shows, the jury proved that their guesses are completely clueless, despite the fact that Teddy’s London drawing and a number of clues showed that he was a footballer.

The jury suspected that he was David Beckham, Vinnie Jones, David Seaman, John Terry, Peter Crouch, Jamie Redknapp and even the legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

The fans were stunned when Sheringham finally revealed his identity.

When asked whether he was singing more nervously in front of a live and television audience or in the Champions League final, he replied: “Oh, no doubt singing on TV.

“Football for which you’ve trained all your life, you know what you’re going to do, and hopefully and hopefully everything will go according to plan.

“But I’ve never sung, especially with some of the songs they gave me, before!

“I grew up with Elvis and said I would sing a few Elvis songs, but they said no, the producers didn’t want me to sing them.”

“And when they threw me the long note at Bill Withers, I just thought:” Oh my god, how am I supposed to handle this? ‘