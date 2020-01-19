Teen accused of murder accused of searching for random person to shoot

A 17-year-old boy was accused on Friday of looking for a random person to shoot when he allegedly participated in the murder of an 18-year-old man on the south side last year.

Cinque Dunn, 17, faces an accusation of first-degree murder at the Willie Washington shooting on August 12 while standing at a bus stop on 79th Street and Phillips Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.

Judge Charles Beach ordered Dunn’s bail at $ 500,000 during the hearing.

A witness to the shooting described his involvement in the murder of the police on January 15 and told detectives that Dunn and another person were the shooters, the prosecutors said.

The witness said that he was driving Dunn and an uncharged co-perpetrator on the night of the shooting when he heard them say they were going to do a “slide”, the prosecutors saying he meant “just shooting at everyone they saw” “

When the group saw Washington walking to the bus shelter, the unloaded co-perpetrator told the driver to turn the car around and circle the block, the prosecutors said.

Dunn, armed with a gun, got out of the back seat of the car and shot seven to eight shots directly at Washington and then ran back to the car, the prosecutors said. When Dunn returned to the car, the uncharged co-perpetrator got out of the car and approached Washington, who had fallen to the ground, and shot him several times in the head, the public prosecutor said.

Responding officers found Washington with his face down in a pool of blood, and he was shortly thereafter declared dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Prosecutors said the investigation currently suggests that Washington was randomly killed in the murder.

A second witness who saw the shooting was unable to identify Dunn and the other shooter, but provided other information to the police confirming the driver’s story, the prosecutors said.

An arrest warrant was filed for the second shooter, but he had not been detained since Friday, according to prosecutors.

Dunn is currently awaiting a conviction for a 2019 determination of delinquency for illegal use of a weapon in the juvenile court and is on trial for a 2017 indictment of illegal use of a weapon, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender for Dunn said he lived with his mother and is a junior high school student.

The next Dunn hearing took place on 5 February.