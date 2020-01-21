Teen activist Autumn Peltier appears on the World Economic Forum with criticism of federal politicians

Teenage native water activist Autumn Peltier says she doesn’t feel Canadian federal politicians are sufficiently focused on climate change, even after years of campaigning for them to take action.

The 15-year-old, who comes from Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island in northern Ontario, shared her dismay about their lack of attention to the problem while on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Peltier has spent her last eight years putting pressure on politicians to take climate change more seriously, advocating clean drinking water in indigenous communities and serving as the chief water commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation, a political interest group for 40 First Nations in Ontario.

She urged the United Nations General Assembly to “stand up” and stand up for our planet and confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his “broken promises” at a meeting of the Assembly of First Nations.

While sharing the stage in Davos with fellow teen activists Greta Thunberg from Sweden, Natasha Mwansa from Zambia and Salvador Gomez-Colon from Puerto Rico, she put more pressure on politicians at home.

“It’s almost as if they don’t believe that climate change is real,” she said. “Climate change is a reality and they don’t realize that.”

Her comments are surrounded by warnings that Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world and that young people like Peltier are increasingly calling on the world to work together and tackle climate change.

Autumn Peltier of the Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Ont., Speaks about the priorities of politicians at the World Economic Forum. 01:05

Peltier said she has received some support from Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Mantha and Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister of Crown-indigenous relationships, but has discovered that many of their colleagues are turning their attention elsewhere.

“They are all focused on money only and we need to focus more on the actual things that are going on,” she said.

She also revealed that her age plays a role in how seriously she is taken.

“I personally don’t feel that being heard from politicians … When it comes to the federal government, it’s really hard to get their attention and be heard by them,” she said.

“I just feel like a childhood we are not heard as we can be.”