Teen arrested in St. Michael after video voyeur investigation

BATON ROUGE – The sheriff’s deputies arrested a student after complaining that the student recorded another teenager in the toilet and shared a video of it on social media.

Connor Badeaux, 18, was charged with video voyeurism.

The incident happened last week in St. Michael the Archangel.

Authorities said a male student went to the bathroom and found that an iPhone was held over the wall of the stall. When the student was faced with other students in the bathroom, a group of men left the area.

When MPs were invited and students interviewed, a witness took MPs to Badeaux.

In a questioning, Badeaux finally admitted that the deputies had written in detention documents. Badeaux claimed to have recorded only the other boy’s face and chest. The video was shown to another student and sent to a girl via Snapchat.

Officials say Badeaux has been suspended from school and is working with authorities.

Badeaux was jailed on Wednesday and received a $ 7,500 bond.