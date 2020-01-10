Teen arrested YouTube for “prank” on his mother for armed robbery

Loading...

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland Heights teenager and a group of his friends are in hot water after staging an armed robbery of the teenager’s mother.

Police say the 17-year-old wanted to prank his mother to conspire with three of his friends, put on ski masks, and confront the 40-year-old in their driveway.

Investigators say the suspects ordered the woman to her house, where she pointed a gun at her head, ordered her to step on the floor, and asked for her money.

The so-called prank ended badly for the teenager and his friends when the 17-year-old staged a fight with the intruders and his frightened mother ran out of the house.

In a 911 call, the teenager said to a dispatcher: “I just robbed my mother and she ran. I know she called the police. It is nowhere to be found. “

The 17-year-old then explained why he called 911 and said to the dispatcher: “I just don’t want the police to come here aggressively if you understand what I’m saying.”

The dispatcher then asked: “Did you do a wrongful robbery to your mother?”

The teenager replied, “Yes, but she thought it was real. When I had to wrestle my friends for a fake, she ran out of the house. “

At the same time, a home owner called 911 on a neighboring street to report that a woman in need was hiding on his porch and asking for help.

“I have a lady who knocked on my door and hides on my porch as if someone was chasing her or something, and she said ‘hurry up, hurry up’, so to speak she uttered the word ‘hurry up’ I don’t open the door and let her in because I don’t know what’s going on, but she’s looking at me on the phone and calling you.

The teenager told investigators that he had videotaped his mother’s terrorist attacks as entertainment for his YouTube channel.

When the dispatcher asked, “Can you explain to me what happened and why you did this to your mother?”

The teenager replied, “I’m doing YouTube. It was on YouTube, so I did a YouTube prank. “

Then when the dispatcher asked, “Is it like a live YouTube thing?”

The 17-year-old replied: “Yes, it is still live.”

The 17-year-old and one of his friends are faced with juvenile charges.

The two adults who participated in the stunt, 19-year-old Isaiah Welch and 18-year-old Jeramy Perry, are accused of causing panic, among other things.

The police confiscated the cell phone the boy had used to record the staged raid.

Investigators say the only weapon found at the scene was an airsoft pistol.