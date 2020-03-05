teen-charged-in-shooting-demise-of-bradley-hulett-introduced-from-jail

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The teenage suspect in the December shooting death of 15-yr-aged Bradley Hulett was unveiled from jail late Wednesday evening, on the internet jail records show.

Christopher Bevan, 15, was booked into a Hillsborough County Jail soon just before 10: 30 p.m. Wednesday night time. He was produced 30 minutes afterwards on a $15,000 bond.

Bevan was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter with a firearm in Hulett’s demise, which occurred at the house of Tampa Police Officer Edwin Perez in Lithia. Bevan will be prosecuted as an grownup.

According to a statement from the workplace of Hillsborough Point out Attorney Andrew Warren, the teenager mistakenly believed the gun was unloaded and did not suggest to shoot his good friend.

The day of the taking pictures, Dec. 13, the teenagers were with two friends at the officer’s property in the FishHawk Ranch community of Lithia. According to an affidavit, the officer’s son picked the lock to the learn bedroom in get to use the restroom and uncovered the gun in a holster.

The officer’s son stated he assumed the gun was unloaded as there was no journal in the gun when they located it, the report explained.

In accordance to an arrest report, just one of the boys claimed, “Let’s go scare Bradley,” following removing the gun from the holster.

Then Bevan grabbed the gun and started off “waving it around,” and questioned “What if it is loaded?”, according to the teenager.

One of the teenagers listened to Hulett say, “Oh, that’s real” prior to Bevan pulled the result in.

Hulett was pronounced deceased at Brandon Memorial Medical center. His death was dominated a homicide.

Warren explained previous Friday that Perez would not be billed for violating the state’s harmless storage law.

“When he remaining that dwelling that morning and locked that bedroom doorway Edwin Perez believed that that certain firearm was thoroughly, thoroughly unloaded,” the officer’s attorney, Rick Escobar explained.

But Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that the officer’s failure to adequately secure his gun contributed to Hulett’s dying.

“I feel that the gun operator who failed to correctly retail store his firearm that evening is even much more liable than an inquisitive teenager,” Chronister instructed 8 On Your Side Tuesday.

