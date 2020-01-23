Teen dies after being shot in a weekend robbery

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A high school senior shot in his Chevy Camaro during a weekend robbery died on Wednesday, the authorities said.

The Lafayette police confirmed the death of Matthew Carter (17). They said two teenagers were arrested and charged on the weekend, including first-degree murder.

Bridgette Dugas said the police found Carter in his black Camaro on Saturday with a serious gunshot wound. Carter’s family said two teenagers tried to steal his car.

After Carter’s death, the family made a thank you for the support they had received.

“Thank you to all of your family members, friends, teammates and the community that Matthew held in prayer during the devastating tragedy our family has experienced,” the family statement said. “In the past few days we have been surrounded by deepest sympathy and the greatest care.”

Police said a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested on Saturday. Both are charged with murder, armed robbery and the conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Carter was a senior at Comeaux High School who played soccer and football. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at the Comeaux High football stadium.

“Today Matthew left this world with a final and fitting act of love for others,” said Carter’s family. “He was always there for someone in need and will now pass on even in death by donating his organs, which makes him not only our hero, but also a hero for many others.”

The Lafayette Parish School System has sent bereavement counselors to school.