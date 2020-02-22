[teen,-eighteen,-stabbed-in-leg-‘by-group-of-men’-in-slough]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Detectfor specifics of your data safety rights Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police is captivating for witnesses following a man was stabbed in the leg in Slough.

At about 4.45pm on Friday (February 21) officers ended up referred to as to Shackleton Road to reviews an 18-yr-old guy had been assaulted by a team of gentlemen.

The guy gained a stab wound to his leg and was taken to hospital. His accidents are not considered to be life-threatening or everyday living-changing.

A regional store assistant reported: “It was a teenage boy, a person attacked him outside the house my store at all around 4pm.

“You will find nevertheless loads of police in all places. It was awful, I hope he is all right.”

Footage taken from a nearby residence showed many law enforcement vehicles in attendance and at least 10 police officers. The road appears to have been cordoned off.

It also confirmed what appears to be someone lying in the avenue, both putting on or lined by a yellow large-vis jacket.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jessica Lawson of Pressure CID dependent at Slough, explained: “We are attractive for witnesses and facts subsequent this assault.

“We are carrying out an investigation and at this phase we believe that the victim and the offenders ended up identified to each and every other.

“We are inquiring any one with info to be sure to come forward and speak to us.”

Any one with data ought to simply call 101 quoting reference 941 21/02/20.