Teen fights for life after a fight in the CBD block of flats

A teenager fights for life after a fight broke out in an apartment block in Brisbane’s central business district.

Police say eight people were given access to a hotel lobby when they followed guests through the door at 9:20 p.m. yesterday.

Shortly thereafter, a room broke out in which an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were injured.

The teenager was treated on the street. (Supplied)

“We identified two different crime scenes in the building,” said Inspector John Kent.

“It seems that the first incident happened on one of the upper floors. The victims went to another floor and then continued on the street.”

It is believed that the victims were attacked with a knife or broken bottle when paramedics operated on the street in front of the building to save the 18-year-old’s life.

The investigation continues. (Supplied)

The trio was brought to Princess Alexandra Hospital, where the 18-year-old was treated for life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man is currently assisting the police in investigations.

The investigation continues.