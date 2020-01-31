Teen goes viral on TikTok after a harmonica gets stuck in her mouth

Do you know this feeling when you put a harmonica in your mouth and pinned it? Yes, me neither.

But Canadian high school student Mollie O’Brien (for my information no relationship) was there, did this and went viral, which gave the term “harmonica” a whole new meaning.

Mollie was trying to make her little cousin laugh while playing a harmonica when she put the whole thing in her mouth and put it in there.

“It played every time I breathed heavily from panic,” Mollie told BuzzFeed.

When asked how the hell she could possibly get a harmonica in her mouth, she simply said, “This is nature’s wonder.”

Of course, Mollie was sent to TikTok before she was hospitalized. The video has already received more than 7.1 million views – it has @mollieobrien as a handle if you want to convince yourself of the “wonder of nature”.

Mollie said the experience was quite painful and “kind of deaf” after 30 minutes.

Her only real concern and thought that ran through her harmonica head was, “Shit, my mother is Gunna, kill me.”

But instead of running to join the circus, which would have been an option for her, Mollie was referred to a hospital dentist who opened her mouth with a fancy machine while successfully removing the harmonica.

By the way, Mollie’s mother wasn’t angry – just “surprised that she raised such a strange child”.

