teen-killed,-2-persons-wounded-in-rialto-taking-pictures,-officials-say

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) — A single teenager is lifeless and two people today were being wounded in a taking pictures in Rialto that adopted a struggle in between teenagers, officers say.

The shooting was reported at 2: 51 p.m. at Sycamore and Randall avenues. Authorities say there was a confrontation involving 5 youngsters in the place.

When law enforcement confirmed up, they located 1 juvenile dead at the scene and one more with gunshot wounds that ended up not thought of lifestyle-threatening. That human being was transported to a area medical center.

A third particular person, considered to be a feminine bystander, was grazed by a bullet and was also transported to a clinic.

No data was straight away out there about a attainable suspect or suspects or a feasible motive.

Creating: A lot more details will be extra as info gets to be accessible.