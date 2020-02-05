Teen leaves Newsome HS and informs the school board that she was forced to walk through the hall with her brother’s alleged murderer

TAMPA (WFLA) – The sister of a 15-year-old victim of a shootout contacted the Hillsborough School Board on Wednesday, notifying them that she could no longer go to the same school as her brother’s “murderer”.

Ava Hulett’s brother, James Bradley Hulett, was shot and killed by a friend in Lithia in December. The shootout took place on December 13 in the area of ​​Dorman Road and Churchside Drive in the home of a Tampa police officer.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, four teenagers were in the house when James Hulett was shot. The teenager was taken to the Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was declared deceased. The police have not arrested the case since the investigation is ongoing.

All boys at the filming location go to the same school as Ava Hulett – Newsome High School.

She informed the Hillsborough County school board on Wednesday that she could no longer walk through the school halls.

“Some of the boys involved are still not making statements to the police and attending Newsome High School,” Ava Hulett told the school board. “I was forced to walk past them in the hallway and watch the boy pull the trigger with his girlfriend. See their faces. ”

She said that she caused panic attacks and had to leave school.

“My brother and family are victims, but everyone treats the people who have caused us pain as if they were victims and deserve support,” she said.

Now she wants to change something.

“I have to adjust my education because I could only go to school with murderers,” said Ava Hulett. “It’s not fair to me or to anyone Bradley cares about.”

Hillsborough County School Board lawyer Jim Porter said the school would take appropriate action as soon as charges are brought.

Meanwhile, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigation continues. Once that is complete, they will forward their findings to prosecutor Andrew Warren, who will then decide what charges to bring.

