[teen-phenom-xander-zayas-ready-for-motion-this-weekend-in-puerto-rico]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

📷 Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP

The 17-12 months-outdated Puerto Rican prospect Xánder Zayas is currently in Puerto Rico and skilled this afternoon in this town en route to his debut on the island this Friday i “A Puño Limpio” which will be held at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in affiliation with Spartan Boxing and Best Rank, which will be broadcast stay on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

Zayas (3-, two kos), who belongs to Best Rank business, worked for the media at the Félix Pagán Pintor Gym, administrated by previous two environment winner Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderón and wherever trains, amongst other fighters, the planet challenger and two time Olympic Puerto Rican Jeyvier Cintrón.

“There is a little bit of stress and anxiety, not nervousness about preventing in advance of my people. I hope a whole lot of persons come together. It’s heading to be an outstanding night, not only for me, but for all the boxers that are going to be on the card. I’m happy with the option,” mentioned Zayas, who skilled together with Javiel Centeno and his stepfather Orlando Garcia.

Zayas, who debuted in October 2019 with a knockout in the 1st spherical in excess of Genesis Wynn, knocked out Virgel Windfield in November and in his most current bout he conquer Corey Winner by unanimous conclusion previous January, will experience Marklin Bailey (6-six, four kos) this Friday.

“(This struggle) It is tremendous essential simply because there are people who assume I was born in the United States and it is not like that, I was born and elevated in Puerto Rico right until I was 11. It is important for me that men and women know that I will do my very best and operate tricky and focused on acquiring my targets so that they truly feel proud of me,” Zayas reported.

On Friday’s present, the key party will be a person between unbeaten fighters when Puerto Rican Angel “Bebito” Aponte (7-, 3 kos) faces the Mexican Irving Macías (7-, 4 kos) at 130 kilos and 8 rounds, when the unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos “The Preferred One” Arrieta (11-, seven kos) will facial area a rival to be announced in a further co-primary clash.