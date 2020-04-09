Teen Pilot provides PPE to hospitals in need in the middle of the corona

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8yy6rcYQcw [/ integration]

With the flooding of the front pages that shocked the latest crisis caused by the spread of corona, Mediaite decided to dedicate at least one story a day to good news coming from all over the world.

TJ Kim, A 16-year-old pilot during training drops the necessary medical supplies and protection equipment at rural Virginia hospitals each week amid the pandemic of coronavirus.

A high school student from Mclean, VA, was named “Operation SOS – Supplies Over Skies” and throws equipment at hospitals during each class.

His first delivery was in late March, when he brought gloves, masks, robes and other supplies to a hospital in Luray.

During the most recent flight, the teenager threw away 3,000 gloves, 1,000 headgear, 500 shoe covers, 50 non-surgical masks, 20 pairs of goggles and 10 condensed disinfectant bottles “to help a hospital in Woodstock, the Associated Press reported. reported.

“They gave me the message that we really forgot. Everyone wanted to send donations to big city hospitals,” Kim said. “Every hospital is hurting for supplies, but it’s the rural hospitals that really feel forgotten.”

“Really, the hard part is not to fly down there or find hospitals that need it. The hard part is getting the supplies, so every week we can get enough supplies to get off and fly, we’re going to fly and let’s fly, “he added.

