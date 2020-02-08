Teen pleads guilty to Colorado High School shooting

February 8 (UPI) – A 16-year-old man pleaded guilty to a shootout at a Colorado high school that killed a student last year.

Alec McKinney pleaded guilty on Friday with more than a dozen charges. The hardest was first degree murder. Prosecutors said McKinney had planned the shootout at STEM School Highlands Ranch, where 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was killed on May 7.

McKinney told investigators he and co-conspirator Devon Erickson, 18, were planning the shootout because they wanted fellow students to “experience bad things” and “suffer trauma like he did in his life”.

McKinney told the police that he was bullied at school because he was a transgender. He said he aimed at people who “made fun of him” and gave him names. McKinney is listed in court records as Maya McKinney.

The police said he told them he had felt suicidal and deadly since he was 12.

They said McKinney and Erickson both fired weapons they had obtained from a locked cabinet in the latter’s house. The shooting not only killed Castillo, but also injured eight students, including two who were shot by a school security guard who believed they were the shooters.

In addition to the murder charge, McKinney pleaded guilty to conspiring to have committed first degree murder; six attempted murders; attempted murder extreme indifference; Second degree attack; Conspiracy to commit arson; Conspiracy to commit burglary; Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief; Gun possession on the school premises; Possession of a young person’s pistol; and two crime-of-violence sentence improvers.

He faces life in prison plus 407.5 years.

Erickson pleaded not guilty on January 2, saying McKinney had forced him to carry out the shootout.