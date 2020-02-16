[Teen rushed into medical procedures right after push-by shooting in northwest Fresno]

David Keith
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno law enforcement say a 19-yr-outdated teenager was shot numerous instances early Sunday early morning in northwest Fresno.

Authorities say the gentleman was standing outside a dwelling on Fairmont Ave. around midnight when an individual from a dim-colored motor vehicle shot at him.

The guy was rushed into surgical procedures at CRMC and his ailment is unidentified. No 1 has been arrested.

