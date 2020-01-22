Teen sensation JoJo Siwa admits that she once had a crush on Robert Irwin

US singer JoJo Siwa snuggled up on koalas during her last Australia tour, but apparently she’s had her eye on another Australian icon for a long time: Robert Irwin.

During an interview with Hit105’s Brisbane Breakfast Show, Stav, Abby, and Matt, the 16-year-old teen sensation revealed that she once had a crush on the 16-year-old Wildlife Warrior, who is the son of the late Steve Irwin.

“I wasn’t really in love anymore. I mean, he’s nice and I think we’d be good friends, but at some point I thought, ‘Wow, he’s really cute,'” she continued the program. “As soon as I was really in love with him, he finally replied to a DM (direct message) and I said, ‘Okay, I’m over it now.’ It is terrible!

“But I think he’s a great boy and I think we could be really good friends and I think our families could be really good friends,” she added. “I just don’t have a crush on him now.”

The young star, who built an empire of $ 12 million after his appearance on the US reality show Dance Moms, has not conquered Irwin’s heart, but thanks to a bushfire, she did Hearts of many locals captured fundraisers during their Aussie shows.

“Dear Australia, I love you! Together we can make a difference. Thank you for letting me perform in this amazing country. Let us be strong and work together,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please, please, please, when you come to one of my shows, bring some small change or money that you can donate to help with the fires. There are pink and purple buckets that you will see everywhere in the venues ”

