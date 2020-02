A 17-12 months-outdated boy has been reported missing from Wrightwood on the Southwest Facet.

Keon Brown was past found Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Campbell Avenue, in accordance to a lacking individuals alert from Chicago police.

Brown is six-foot-three, 160 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, law enforcement reported.

Everyone with data is requested to call Place Central detectives at 312-747-8380.