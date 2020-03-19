Teen sex employee suspected murdered, jury retires, Queensland news

Jurors at the demo for the Brisbane man accused of murdering teenager sexual intercourse employee Tiffany Taylor now retired to look at their verdict.

Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, has been on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court docket for murdering the 16-12 months-aged soon after meeting her for a compensated sexual liaison in July 2015.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday following a 3-7 days demo.

Rodney Wayne Williams (remaining) is accused of murdering Tiffany Taylor (ideal). (Provided)

The trial was advised Tiffany disappeared three months immediately after she organized to meet up with Williams for paid sexual intercourse by using the Oasis social networking web page.

Williams allegedly murdered Tiffany after he picked her up from a Logan motel, the place she lived with her 45-calendar year-previous boyfriend Gregory Hill.

Gregory Hill outside the house court right after appearing as a witness in the demo of Rodney Wayne Williams, who is accused of murdering missing teen Tiffany Taylor. (AAP)

He pleaded not responsible and states he dropped her at a truck cease west of Brisbane. Her physique has by no means been identified.

Prosecutor Philip McCarthy QC instructed the jury that following Williams picked Tiffany up from the motel, he drove to Larapinta industrial park in which “a little something comes about” whilst he was stopped for about 20 minutes.

He explained Williams then drove to the Esk-Ferndale region, where law enforcement have searched dams and bushland for Tiffany’s overall body, with out achievements.

Later on in the day, Williams also allegedly set about laying a bogus trail of interaction with the teen on the Oasis web page.

A person information go through: “Sorry I did not turn up, resolved I was not going to pay back for it.”