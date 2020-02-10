Teen shot in the eye with BB gun, Tampa police say

by: Ryan Hughes and WFLA 8 by your side

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 12:30 PST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 12:30 PST

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the eye with a BB gun by an 8-year-old boy in Tampa died of his injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The incident occurred on February 1 when the 17-year-old was seated in the front passenger seat of a car driven by an adult family friend. The driver’s 8-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson were sitting in the back seats when the driver stopped at the Bank of America on North West Shore Boulevard and got out to use the ATM.

The teenager was identified with Ivan Johnson, according to his mother, and a GoFundMe page created to raise funds for his funeral.

Police said while the driver was at the ATM, the 8-year-old boy moved a loaded Daisy 800 BB rifle / rifle when he accidentally fired, hitting Johnson in the left eye.

The boy was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. He died of injuries on Tuesday, a police spokesperson reported.

This incident is still under investigation.

On the GoFundMe page, a family friend wrote, “This sudden and unexpected event left friends and family grieved. Ivan was a young man who enjoyed life to the fullest and with the vigorous tenacity of love. He was an active member in his congregation for 15 years and offered his musical talents playing the organ for 9 years. Playing the role of many faces, Ivan took pleasure in devoting his time to being the big brother, the best friend, the inspiration and the SMILE to all. “

LATEST STORIES: