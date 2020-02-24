teen-stabbed-in-ranch-triangle-operates-to-north/clybourn-crimson-line-station-to-get-support

Police are questioning a few folks following a 15-year-aged boy was stabbed and critically wounded Monday in Ranch Triangle on the North Facet.

He was strolling with a good friend at 12: 57 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of North Bissell Avenue when two males obtained out of a silver Dodge Charger and chased them, according to Chicago police.

The boy was stabbed in the upper body, arm and leg, police mentioned. He ran to the North/Clybourn CTA Crimson Line station much less then a block absent to contact for support and was taken to Lurie Children’s Healthcare facility in critical problem.

Detectives are questioning 3 persons of fascination, police said. No other accidents had been claimed.

Component of North Avenue was blocked off with crime scene tape around the intersection with Halsted Avenue as officers investigated inside the Red Line station.

Place Central detectives are investigating.

Police investigate at the North/Clybourn CTA Crimson Line station Feb. 24, 2020, just after a teenage boy stabbed in the 1600 block of North Bissell Road ran to the station to get support. Carly Behm/Sun-Occasions

