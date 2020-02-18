[teen-stabbed-through-‘violent-incident’-on-camden-superior-avenue]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Observefor information of your facts protection rights Invalid Email

A teenager has been stabbed just after a fight between youths on Camden Substantial Street.

Crisis companies had been referred to as all around 6pm to a violent incident.

Law enforcement attended the scene just after stories of youths battling.

As a final result, a teenager, considered to be all-around 16-years-previous was discovered stabbed.

He has now been taken to medical center and a Part Buy is now in place for the borough until finally 7am tomorrow early morning.

A crime scene is now in position and police are investigating.

There have been no arrests created at this phase.

A put up on the Camden Police Twitter site reported: “A Area Order is in location for the borough of #Camden from 19: 50hrs until 07: 00hrs on 19 February next a violent incident in #CamdenHighStreet all over 18: 00hrs.

“Law enforcement have been named at about 18: 00hrs to reviews of a team of youths preventing & just one stabbed. The target, thought to be aged all around 16, is in medical center. Evaluation awaits.

“No arrests at this phase. Crime scene in put & enquiries continue on.”