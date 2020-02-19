[Teen wounded in Aurora capturing ‘multiple people’ in custody: law enforcement]

Quite a few folks are in custody just after a taking pictures wounded a 16-12 months-aged boy Tuesday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers ended up identified as just after 4: 15 p.m. to the 600 block of Second Avenue in which they observed the teenager with gunshot wounds, Aurora law enforcement stated.

He was taken to an region clinic with lifestyle-threatening injuries, law enforcement reported.

Officers tried to pull more than a auto considered to be associated in the capturing, police stated. The driver refused to pull around and led officers on a quick chase.

The car stopped in close proximity to Summerhill Generate and Jericho Highway in Aurora Township, and “multiple” people today have been taken into custody, police said.

Aurora police are investigating.

