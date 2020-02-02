Teenage boy and man killed as gunshots

Firearms broke out after a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and injuring another person, police said.

The Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shootout had occurred near Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m.

They said a 15-year-old boy and 47-year-old Royce Freeman died at the scene. The teenager’s name was not published immediately.

Police initially said a woman and teenage boy were also wounded, but released a statement Sunday night that the young man had been shot elsewhere in Riviera Beach. According to the police, the woman, whose name the police did not immediately release, did not suffer life-threatening injuries. No arrests were announced late Saturday.

Police officers stand guard outside Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, Florida. (AP)

Police said bugging devices in the area that recognize the sound of gunshots counted 13 guns.

Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video posted on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that funeral violence from a family quarrel was an option and that it had provided armed security.

A Riviera Beach police officer was also present, he said.

He said the security officers and police officer left after the service when there were few stragglers left in the area. He said an argument broke out against the church and the shootout broke out. The police also said the shootout did not take place on the church premises.

He said none of the victims were members of the Church and no one was injured on their property.

He gave no further details about the funeral.

“This is an isolated case that has nothing to do with Victory City Church,” said Lupoe.

The police repeated the pastor’s statement, saying that the victims and the shooter knew each other and the police believed the shootout was the result of a dispute between the relatives of the deceased.

Emergency services at the scene of a Florida shootout. (CNN)

“The shootout was not accidental,” police spokesman AJ Walker said in the statement.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.