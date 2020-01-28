Teenage boy arrested after stabbing woman

A teenage boy was arrested after his stepmother was reportedly stabbed overnight in southern Sydney.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stab in a house on Kingsway in Woolooware, 15 miles south of Sydney’s central business district, around 1:30 a.m.

Sutherland Police Area Command officials attended and found a 42-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds in the back.

The police are investigating death. (Supplied)

She was treated on site by paramedics before being brought to St. George Hospital in critical condition. She died shortly afterwards.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and taken to the Sutherland police station.

“I’m shaking because that’s awful. It’s really awful. I’m a little speechless. I just want to call my family and tell them I love them,” said a neighbor today.

A crime scene was set up and an investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death was launched.