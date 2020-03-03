[teenage-boy-rushed-to-medical-center-right-after-being-stabbed-through-fight-in-hammersmith]

We will use your e mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Discoverfor aspects of your info security legal rights Invalid E mail

A teenage boy was rushed to healthcare facility following getting stabbed all through a struggle in West London.

The target, aged in his teenagers, was observed with stab accidents in King Street, Hammersmith at just following four.30pm on Tuesday (March three).

The schoolboy was taken to hospital and his injuries have been explained as not life-threatening.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are investigating the knife assault.

A spokesperson for the drive explained: “Police were being referred to as at four.36pm to King Avenue, in Hammersmith following studies of a group fighting. “Officers and London Ambulance Assistance attended. A teenage boy was discovered with stab wounds and was taken to medical center.

“His injuries are not considered to be lifetime-threatening or lifestyle-changing.

“No arrests have been built and our enquiries are ongoing.

“A Segment 60 [which gives police extra stop and search powers] is currently in area till 5am [Wednesday, March 4] in the vicinity of the incident.”

A cordon was set in spot on King Street, near to Halifax, next the struggle.

Studies on social media prompt the sufferer was a college student at a close by faculty. This has not been verified.

Any one with facts is asked to phone police on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on-line right here .

