Teenage boy’s face cut and stabbed while arrested in Southfields

Two teenagers were injured in a knife attack in Wandsworth before being arrested.

At 2:28 p.m. on Thursday January 23, Met police officers were called in to report a fight on Montford Place, Southfields.

Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old man with a facial injury.

A 17-year-old boy then went to the hospital with a wrist injury.

Neither of the two victims’ injuries is likely to be life-altering or life-threatening.

They were both arrested on suspicion of a fight.

Due to police concerns over violence in the area, a Section 60 was authorized between 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23 and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 24.

Affected areas included West Hill, Roehampton, West Putney, East Putney, Southfields, Wimbledon Park and Wimbledon Village.

In a tweet yesterday, the police explained the reasons for section 60 and wrote: “It was in response to two incidents in the area where knives or sharp or pointed items were used.

“Authorization is granted as it is deemed necessary to avoid further incidents.”

.