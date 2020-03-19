‘Teenage Dick’ review: Even on video clip connection, the humor will come by

Opening night time of Theater Wit’s marvelous “Teenage Dick” was hopefully a harbinger. Mike Lew’s smart, amusing and unexpectedly brutal (there’s a dire pivot in the final 15 minutes) drama is a mashup of Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” Machiavelli’s “The Prince” and the 1999 Reese Witherspoon basic “Election.” If this were being a normal evaluation, I’d now commence speaking about the exhibit.

But prior to getting into that, know that you (certainly) cannot see “Teenage Dick” reside. As in 17th century Europe, phases are dark to fight condition — plague then, COVID-19 now. But unlike in Shakespeare’s working day, we have our electronics and our interwebs. So As an alternative of showing up at the theater at the appointed ticket time, audiences users can look at “Teenage Dick” by means of a personal Vimeo connection that will be shared with ticketholders about 15 minutes ahead of showtime.

It’s not best, but it’ll do. The huge operate-all around is a impressive reminder that art and community can endure, even as many of us are much more physically isolated than we’ve ever been. There is no replicating the psychological jolt and communal joy (or despair) of stay theater. There were insignificant sound challenges in the course of Wednesday night’s inaugural stream. But the artwork is intact and director Brian Balcom’s ensemble (filmed throughout one particular reside performance held previously this week) is heroically fine.

“Teenage Dick” is as the title indicates: a higher school acquire on “Richard III.” Type of. Richard (MacGregor Arney, who has cerebral palsy) opens in entire-on Shakespearean manner, detailing that he is not developed for activity and is reviled for his gnarled limbs. He’s not erroneous. Varsity quarterback/Junior Class President Eddie (Ty Fanning, hilarious and alarming as a chucklehead with brain/muscle mass ratio of approximately 1:1,000) is king of Roseland Substantial College. When he feels like it, Eddie brutalizes “twisted Dick,” normally ending with a simian cry of “Stallion Satisfaction!” as adoring pupils cheer. (You can nearly scent the teen spirit in Sotirios Livaditis’ lockers-and-gymnasium-flooring set, and Almanya Narula’s violence layout is wince-inducing).

But the election for Senior Course officers is nigh, and Richard decides he’ll win “by any means important.” It is not just Eddie that Richard has to outmaneuver. There is also Clarissa (Kathleen Niemann), an overachiever who operates prayer circles amongst classes and decides she wants the “freak vote” (code for “disabled vote”) to win. That contingent includes Richard’s greatest friend Buck (Tamara Rozofsky, a wheelchair consumer), who isn’t about to permit herself (or her chair) be used as a system for Clarissa’s obnoxious makes an attempt to assert pupil council cred on her college or university programs.

Richard’s plan to earn is fantastic and unconscionable. Initially, he enlists beleaguered English instructor Elizabeth (Liz Cloud), playing on her fears that Eddie will defund the drama club if he wins. From there, Richard’s rigs GPA records to disqualify Clarissa, utilizes Eddie’s ex-girlfriend Anne (Courtney Rikki Eco-friendly) as a human pawn and weaponizes a stolen SUV. He uses his disability to his benefit, actively playing on people’s instincts towards pity.

Arney generates a elaborate, villainous hero. When he declares that 16 many years of becoming taken care of like an asexual loser is ample to make a guy snap, the minute is raw, true and an indictment of the way culture generally sights the disabled. You’ll experience his agony. It is a fantastic parallel with Shakespeare’s Richard: A single second you ache for the way he’s been treated the next, you are asking yourself how you could feel for this kind of a conniving amoral powermonger.

Rozofsky’s Buck is the solar to Richard’s storm (“I don’t have a huge gaping hole in my soul that yearns to be filled with complete electrical power, ya sinister horcrux.”). She stays steadfast in her belief that individuals are excellent and so is existence, typically. Richard puts those beliefs to the examination. When his steps make her reduce her perception in his goodness, she does so with the formidable agency of a woman who is aware of exactly how a lot she’s inclined to put up with.

The 3rd significant participant below is Green’s Anne, an aspiring dancer with goals of escaping Roseland on a scholarship that will lead to the studios of Alvin Ailey. She delivers choreographer Jake Ganzer’s ballet- and hip-hop-influenced moves with grace and fluidity, and her duet with Richard at Roseland’s Sadie Hawkins dance is pure, energetic joy.

Through, “Teenage Dick” is funny, irreverent and insightful. That all arrives by means of on screen. It is not pretty as powerful as it would be in man or woman, but if you silence your cell phone, dim the lights and interact it is awfully near.