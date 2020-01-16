Teenage girl accused of murder in Philadelphia, death of adoptive mother Renee Gilyard, killing sports bag: police

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia police have announced charges against a 17-year-old boy for the murder of his adoptive mother and a man found dead in a sports bag.

Xavier Johnson was charged with murder in the stabbing death of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and the murder of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, whose remains were found in a sports bag.

Theft appears to be the motive in both cases, police said.

“Miss Gilyard and Mr. Mao were brutally tortured and murdered by Xavier Johnson,” said Philadelphia police captain Jason Smith on Thursday.

Foster family, officer’s mother found dead

Police said Gilyard was discovered in a bathtub inside her Germantown home in Block 300 on Mechanic Street shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members who came to her house to check on Gilyard found her with multiple stab wounds and defensive wounds.

Gilyard was also the mother of a Philadelphia policeman.

Police said the contents of his bag had been emptied and that his SUV had disappeared.

Just after 11 a.m., Gilyard’s SUV was recovered by police after it crashed into a truck and caught fire on block 4300 on Sansom Street in West Philadelphia.

Inside the SUV were four teenagers, including Johnson, Gilyard’s adopted son, police said. He had been in his care just three days earlier.

Johnson was charged with the murder, theft, forgery of evidence, leakage or flight of a police officer and other counts in the death of Gilyard.

Missing teenager, man found in sports bag

Johnson is also charged with the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao. Police said Johnson had previously been placed in the same foster home as Mao.

Mao, from block 5800 of the Angora terrace, was last seen on December 29. Police said that Mao’s family had received ransoms since his disappearance.

Mao’s remains were found Wednesday night in an alley in block 5800 of Angora Terrace in southwest Philadelphia. It was not clear when Mao was killed.

Mao’s body, according to authorities, suffered blunt trauma to the face and neck.

“Mr. Mao was killed. His body was placed in a black sports bag and taken to that place where he was thrown down a hill, presumably in an attempt to hide his death,” said Smith.

Johnson is charged with murder, robbery, body abuse, forgery of evidence and other crimes related to the death of Mao.

Police said Johnson had five previous arrests.

Jacob Merritt-Richburg, 17, of block 1800 on Vineyard Street, who police say is an acquaintance of Mao, was also missing. It’s unclear with Johnson is the connection to the disappearance of Merritt-Richburg.

Action News spoke to his mother, Gloria Richburg, who said she last saw Jacob on Monday.

Gloria Richburg said her son had a new cell phone, but he couldn’t explain where he got it.

She asks him to go or go home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 215-686-TIPS.

