Teenage girl stabbed to death at East Croydon station “devastated, numb and in shock” following the death of her son

There are not many people who will experience the anguish, sorrow and pain that Natalie Secka will have felt in recent days.

One of his sons, Louis Johnson, was stabbed to death at the East Croydon post on Monday January 27.

The 16-year-old was stabbed on the station bridge after entering the station via the Ruskin Square ticket barrier around 4:30 p.m.

He was attacked in front of horrified commuters before being declared dead at the scene.

Natalie, a mother of four who lives in south Norwood, told MyLondon exclusively on Tuesday February 4 that she had been “devastated”.

“When I heard the news, I was absolutely devastated, numb and in shock,” she said.

“Last week was extremely difficult. Losing a child is not something every parent should experience.

“(It was) heartbreaking.”

Louis, described as a “shy” boy, would have been someone who kept himself safe, even if he still had a lot of friends.

He has already been described as “the funniest, most witty and lively mom boy”.

Louis Johnson stabbed to death at East Croydon station

(Image: British Transport Police)

Natalie said: “Louis loved football, especially Liverpool, but if you asked him the name of a player in a league and the position he occupied, he could tell you.

“I will remember Louis as an actor in the family, he always made everyone laugh and loved to do it.

“He was also kind and caring, ready to help with anything I needed from him.”

It has already been reported that the day Louis was stabbed, he attended a Young Offender Team (YOT) meeting in Battersea where staff offered him a £ 50 Tesco voucher if he returned home. before 6 p.m.

Friends said he was supposed to take a taxi but decided to go home.

Louis’ family is heartbroken

(Image: David Cook)

A 16-year-old boy from Balham, Wandsworth appeared at the Old Bailey Monday, February 3, accused of the murder of Louis.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody and will appear in Old Bailey on April 21.

A GoFundMe page was created for Natalie and her family on Sunday February 2 and the mom confirmed that the money raised will help them overcome Louis’ death.

Natalie said, “All the money raised by this GoFundMe will be used to ensure that my other children get the best support possible to overcome this terrible tragedy.”

If you have any information, you can contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

To visit the gofundme page, click here.

Did you know Louis? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an e-mail to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

