Teenage girls attack mother on the way to talk to school principal about bullying, family says

UNION CITY (KRON) – A mother recovers after saying that two teenage girls brutally beat her in front of a Union City high school earlier this week.

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez, who gave birth to a little girl four months ago, spent two nights in hospital after the incident at James Logan High School.

“I pick up my wife with big eyes, she was bleeding,” said Jimenez ‘husband, Eder Rojas.

Her 16-year-old daughter goes to school with James Logan and tells them that she is bullied by a group of girls.

On Tuesday morning, they drove their daughter to school and wanted to go inside to talk to the headmaster about the bullying.

Instead, they said the girls hit her outside and beat her.

“They want to hit my daughter, but I report a lot that they couldn’t get there, so they packed my wife,” said Rojas. “She broke the bones here, her eyes are all red and a bump here.”

Union City police said they responded to the scene and arrested a youth who was charged with aggravated assault.

According to the school district, two Logan High School students were involved in the fight, a family of students and someone outside the school.

They say that the incident is being investigated by the administration.

“I feel really angry and sad at the same time,” said Rojas.

According to the family, the bullying started about a year ago on campus and on the Internet.

They are now planning to hire a lawyer and move their daughter to a new high school.

A GoFundMe account has been set up, with which she can pay her medical expenses.

