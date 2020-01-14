Teenage star Jack Rudoni will get a new contract due to interest in the Premier League and championship

AFC Wimbledon will offer talented midfielder Jack Rudoni a new contract.

talkSPORT.com assumes that the Dons have identified long-term future security for the central midfielder as a priority.

AFC Wimbledon

Jack Rudoni is expected to receive a new contract from Wimbledon AFC

The 18-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but there is an option to extend it.

The League One team would like to reward Rudoni with an improved contract for his encouraging start to the first team.

Rudoni only made his debut at the Bristol Rovers for the Dons on Boxing Day, but the club bosses are convinced that he wants to get to the top and secure his immediate future.

The academic signed his first professional contract in March last year after working as captain of both the U18 and U23 national teams.

Rudoni has been with the club since he was 11 since he left the Crystal League Premier League team.

At the beginning of this season he was on loan from Tonbridge Wells and at the end of the 2018/19 season gained valuable experience in the first team with a rental spell at Corinthian-Casuals.