Teenage star Jun Nishikawa downplayed possible change in Barcelona

Japan international youth player Jun Nishikawa said on Friday that he had learned from friends that Barcelona was interested in signing it, but denied that the Spanish giant had contacted him.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who represented Japan at the U17 and U20 World Cups, told the local media that his main focus was to get a place at J. League club Cerezo Osaka.

“I read the news on my cell phone yesterday morning and my friends told me about it, but I didn’t think of anything special about it,” insisted Nishikawa, who was only allowed to move overseas the following month at the age of 18 and leveled the way for a possible summer transfer.

“I’m just thinking of earning a permanent place and playing for Cerezo.”

Barcelona has been linked to Nishikawa by Spanish media after keeping an eye on another Japanese youth player, Hiroki Abe, who has been impressed by the B team since coming from Kashima Antlers to the Catalans last summer.

When asked what he would do if a specific offer came from Camp Nou to further strengthen Japan’s presence in Spain, Nishikawa added: “At this point, I will make a decision based on how I feel. I’m currently playing for Cerezo. “

Nishikawa has only made a handful of appearances for Cerezo, but after losing to the 18-year-old sensation Takefusa Kubo last year, Barca speaks of a “Japanese Messi”.

Kubo chose fierce rival Real Madrid, although he was invited as a skinny nine-year-old to the youth academy in Barcelona, ​​where he got his nickname for the dribbling skills that made him a YouTube hit.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were also associated with Kubo, who was loaned out from Madrid for La Liga rival Mallorca to gain experience.

Kubo made his full Japanese debut last June with a 2-0 win over El Salvador. He came on for Takumi Minamino in the second half.

Nishikawa, who hasn’t concealed his desire to play in Europe, has reportedly received glittering references from Cerezo’s Spanish boss Miguel Angel Lotina, former Villareal and Espanyol manager, who helped convince Barca of the player’s potential ,