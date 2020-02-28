teenage-woman-heaven-fitch-wins-north-carolina-higher-school-wrestling-title

Fitch completed fourth last calendar year to grow to be the initially woman to area at the condition match

Heaven Fitch grew to become the very first female to gain an person condition wrestling championship in North Carolina. (North Carolina Higher University Athletic Association)

Following she finished fourth previous 12 months to grow to be the initially feminine to area at the North Carolina’s unique tournament, teenager Heaven Fitch returned with a vengeance and grew to become the 1st woman to get an NCHSAA Wrestling Particular person Point out Championship this calendar year.

Fitch, a junior from Uwharrie Constitution, gained the 106-pound body weight class at the 1A division on Saturday, beating out an 8-competitor subject that provided seven male wrestlers.

In the remaining for the condition championship, she confronted Robbinsville’s Luke Wilson and received on an 11-three key selection.

While competing against boys, Heaven Fitch grew to become the first female wrestler to get an person wrestling state championship in North Carolina. That flex immediately after her acquire! 💪 (through @NCHSAA) pic.twitter.com/xvHYsI09fQ — espnW (@espnW) February 27, 2020

The recipient of the NCHSAA’s “Most Superb Wrestler” award, Finch had a 54-4 file for the period.

“I form of dominated the match if I’m becoming truthful,” Fitch advised WGHP. “I’m just glad I can be a part model for people younger than me and it is so insane to be inspiring to other individuals. To feel that other folks glimpse up to me is sort of insane.”

Fitch grew up seeing her older brothers contend in wrestling tournaments and even sparred with them at moments. Now, she’s adhering to in their footsteps.

“(My dad and mom) didn’t want me to wrestle,” she advised The Impartial Tribune in 2018. “I’m pretty positive it was due to the fact they did not want me to get harm. But I would just be like, ‘Well, if they can do it, then I need to be in a position to do it.’”

Read the full story at The Guardian