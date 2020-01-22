Teenager admits to lying, two others also change stories to protect uncle accused of murder

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Three teenagers changed their story Tuesday in court to protect an uncle accused of the murder of another teenager last month in San Joaquin.

Angel Trejo, 16, helped his mother leave an apartment in San Joaquin in December 2019, but never went to his new home.

Hileberto Valtierra shot and killed him.

“We located a gunshot wound to the back of the deceased’s head,” said Det. Juan Galindo of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “There is also one on his left shoulder.”

Valtierra also turned the gun on 18-year-old Angel’s brother Esteban, punching him in the back at around 20 feet and placing him in the hospital for several days.

But what happened before the gunshots will determine whether the murder charges are met.

Everyone agrees that the Trejo brothers and Valtierra fought and punched each other.

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed several witnesses, including three teenagers linked to Valtierra.

The teenagers first said that Valtierra won the fight.

But in court, the three of them changed their stories. They now say that the Trejos won the fight when Valtierra opened fire, creating a self-defense case.

And the three hinted that the weapon was Angel’s.

A 15-year-old nephew said that Valtierra had just found him on the ground, picked him up and shot Angel.

“Because Angel was right in front of him, the attacker,” said the 15-year-old.

But when questioned by prosecutor Tim Galstan, a 14-year-old nephew admitted he was lying.

“When my sister tried to end the fight, she started it,” said the boy about the gun.

And he said the fight stopped at that point, matching what Esteban Trejo said to the detectives.

“They all stood up,” said Det. Adrian Villegas from the sheriff’s office. “The accused yelled at his niece” Get the gat. Get the gat. “”

Niece Adriana Hernandez, 19, has stayed true to the new story.

She testified that she was using Xanax, molly, ecstasy and marijuana, so she didn’t remember much, but she did specifically remember that Angel left the gun on the ground.

She picked it up, then put it back on the ground near the fighters, then Valtierra picked it up and ended the fight with gunfire.

Hernandez told detectives that Valtierra gave him the gun, and she returned it just before he shot the brothers.

She also told detectives that she had already seen the weapon in Valtierra’s trunk.

But now she says she already saw it when Angel showed it.

A judge ruled Tuesday that there was enough evidence for Valtierra to be tried for murder. He will be back in court in February.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.