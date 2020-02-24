teenager-billed-in-austin-armed-carjacking

A 15-12 months-aged boy was billed with an armed carjacking Saturday in Austin on the West Facet.

He faces one felony depend each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and possession of a stolen car, Chicago law enforcement stated. He is also billed with misdemeanor counts of reckless perform, criminal damage to assets and resisting a peace officer.

The teenager and quite a few other men and women entered a parked van in an alley about five p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lawler Avenue, police mentioned. When the 43-yr-aged person who owned the van approached, a person inside of pointed a gun at him.

Responding officers arrested the boy as he tried to travel absent, police said. He appeared in juvenile court on Sunday.

