teenager-billed-with-vandalizing-plymouth-rock,-other-historic-landmarks

A 17-12 months-old is remaining billed with vandalizing Plymouth Rock and various other historic landmarks law enforcement found desecrated with crimson spray paint on Presidents Day.

Plymouth law enforcement will charge the teenage boy, a resident of the city, with 11 counts of vandalism to residence, a felony, and one count of trespassing on the Plymouth Rock portico, a misdemeanor, in accordance to a push launch from Chief Michael Botieri.

Detectives put in far more than a 7 days accumulating and reviewing several hours of online video footage from the scenes of the crimes to determine the teen, who they say is responsible for all 11 acts of vandalism.

The teen’s targets integrated Plymouth Rock, the Forefathers Monument, a memorial bench and the Pilgrim Maiden in Brewster Backyard garden, a concrete platform at Pilgrim Memorial State Park, a ornamental rock at the city boat ramp, the town map at the corner of Main and North streets, and 4 decorative scallop shells all through the downtown and waterfront area.

Plymouth DPW personnel and community volunteers ended up in a position to cleanse up the landmarks and town home within 24 several hours, Botieri explained.

The graffiti spree induced outrage in Plymouth, which will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower this 12 months.