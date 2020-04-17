Teenager charged with murder of Dublin man to undergo mental health assessment

A teenager was remanded in custody with a recommendation that he should receive a mental health assessment after being charged with the murder of a young man who was stabbed to death near his home in Dublin.

Future father Glen Osborne, 20, of Taafe Place, Ballybough, Dublin 3, was stabbed in the upper body in a parking lot outside Ballybough House just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics treated him on the scene before he was rushed to Mater Hospital where he died shortly after.

A 16-year-old boy from Dublin city center, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared before a special Dublin Child Court hearing late Friday accompanied by his visibly upset mother.

Her grandparents and an aunt were allowed by judge Brendan Toale to sit during the proceedings which the general public is not allowed to attend.

His mother sat closest to the boy, who remained silent throughout the hearing. Due to Covid-19, the courtroom was separated by a glass barrier.

Detective Sergeant Kenneth Hoare told the judge that the youth was arrested at 4:38 p.m., as directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“In response to the charge after warning, he received no response, made no response,” said Detective Sergeant Hoare.

The judge said that given the nature of the charge and the boy’s age, he was satisfied to grant legal aid.

The children’s court has no jurisdiction to consider a bail application in a murder case.

Defense lawyer Brian Keenan said he was consenting to a week’s remand.

He also said that he wanted to report to the court that he had “very important concerns” for the boy’s mental health. He asked the court to recommend to the director of the Oberstown juvenile detention center a multidisciplinary assessment of the boy in detention.

The judge stated that he had no difficulty recommending the mental health assessment.

The boy was remanded in custody to appear again on April 24. At the end of the hearing, the youngster briefly spoke to his distraught family, who kissed and kissed him, before he was escorted out of the courtroom to wait for his transfer to the detention center. ‘Oberstown.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.