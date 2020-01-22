Teenager fights for life after being stabbed by Eastcote by “boys wearing hoods”

A teenager in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in west London by “boys wearing hoods”.

The 19-year-old victim was reportedly stabbed in the stomach during a fight at Field End Road, Eastcote, Tuesday, January 21.

A witness said the boy rushed to a restaurant on Field End Road and asked for help after being stabbed.

The attackers – apparently two teenagers wearing hoods – rushed to the restaurant brandishing a “very large knife,” said the witness, but fled when they saw customers.

No arrests have been made at this stage, confirmed the metropolitan police.

A force spokesman said: “The police were called by the LAS shortly after 11:00 pm on Tuesday January 21 for a fight at Field End Road, Eastcote, on the border of the boroughs of Hillingdon and Harrow.

“The officers attended LAS and found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

“The man was taken to hospital where his condition is critical but stable – the officers are awaiting a new assessment.

“West Area CID detectives are investigating. There were no arrests at this early stage.”

A police cordon was put in place for several hours while forensic officers gathered evidence at the scene.

The attackers reportedly fled to the Eastcote Library after the attack.

The witnesses described them as white, aged at adolescence, thin and wearing striped black stockings.

All witnesses are asked to call the police at 101, indicating CAD 8385 / January 21. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

