[Teenager killed in Sumter County four auto crash]

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol, is investigating a lethal crash that claimed the daily life of a Sumter teen, and despatched many people today to the medical center. In accordance to the Sumter County Coroner’s Workplace, 18 yr outdated Juyheim Robinson Jay of Old Manning Street was killed in a 4 auto crash.

The SCHP tells ABC Columbia just in advance of 4: 30 Thursday night Jay was headed West together Clipper highway (US 15), when officers say he veered about the middle line although having a curve and aspect swiped a pickup truck headed in the opposite course.

SCHP states Jays’ automobile ongoing down the incorrect side of the street where by officials say he then slammed into an oncoming sedan which induced the SUV following the sedan to slam into it.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday early morning at the Health-related University of South Carolina in Charleston. The South Carolina Freeway Patrol and The Sumter County

Coroner’s Office environment is investigating.