teenager-mom-of-fifteen-thirty-day-period-old-at-centre-of-amber-notify-billed

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee — The mom of a 15-thirty day period-aged at the center of a nationwide Amber Warn has been billed.

Megan ‘Maggie’ Boswell, 18, was billed Tuesday on one particular depend of submitting a untrue report.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Workplace reported that throughout the look for for lacking 15-month-aged Evelyn Boswell, Megan reportedly gave detectives conflicting statements. Some of the info provided was exposed to be false.

An Amber Notify was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 19, 2020, the place it was exposed that she had been missing since December 2019.

Megan was arrested and is currently being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Anybody with facts on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800TBI-Obtain.