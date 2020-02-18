[Teenager shot, critically wounded in West Rogers Park]

A 17-12 months-aged boy was critically wounded when he was shot Monday in West Rogers Park on the North Facet.

He was walking about 5: 47 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Jarvis Avenue when somebody approached him and opened hearth, Chicago police said. The teenager was strike in the arm, upper body and stomach.

He was taken to Saint Francis Clinic in Evanston wherever he was outlined in important affliction, law enforcement stated.

Region North detectives are investigating.

The teen’s shooting will come following a weekend the place 11 small children have been wounded by gunfire across the city.

