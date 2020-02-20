[Teenager stabbed and robbed of cell telephone by thug in Crawley]

A teen was stabbed and robbed of his mobile cellphone whilst walking in Crawley.

Unexpected emergency products and services had been referred to as to Padstow Stroll, Bewbush at four.55pm on Wednesday (February 19) subsequent stories of a stabbing.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they discovered a 18-year-previous guy with a stab damage.

The victim had been approached by a man who stabbed him and stole his cellular cellular phone, Sussex Police stated.

The teenager was taken to East Surrey Hospital and his accidents have been verified to be non life-threatening.

It is understood a compact cordon was place up by detectives as they investigated the knife attack.

No arrests have been built.

Any individual with any information is asked to report it on the web or call 101, quoting serial 1013 of 19/02. Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

