[Teenager woman filmed by a teenage boy in Very little Village – Up News Info Chicago]

CHICAGO (Up News Facts) – Chicago police are investigating right after a 14-year-aged girl was shot Saturday afternoon in Tiny Village.

Law enforcement say the female was shot in the cheek in the 2400 block of South Troy Road by a 15-yr-old boy who was driving a firearm that he then shot.

It happened shortly following noon.

%MINIFYHTMLcdd24848045c6bf6a84a298a109d2ed816% As a city, we have a essential obligation to assure the safety of our young children so that they can go after their desires and reside a lifestyle cost-free of violence. Each individual and each individual 1 of us ought to intensify and participate in a purpose in satisfying that motivation. – Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 16, 2020

Police are investigating how the gun was fired.

The kid is in law enforcement custody.

The female was taken to the Stroger Medical center in superior problem.