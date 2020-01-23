Teenagers convicted of murdering man on Harlesden High Street in ‘tit-for-tat’ stabbing

Two teenagers were found guilty of the murder of a man on a busy street in west London.

Meshach Williams was walking with a friend in Harlesden High Street, Brent around 9 p.m. on April 23, 2019, when he was fatally stabbed by a group of men.

He first overtook them as they drove on the road in a convoy in a Volkswagen Passat and a Renault Clio. After passing Meshach, they turned around and one of the men launched a “targeted attack” against him in front of crowds of people.

Meanwhile, the cars turned around ready to take the assailants and flee the scene.

Meshach was seriously injured and fled to a bookie where he collapsed. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but his death was declared within hours of 2:47 a.m. on April 24. An autopsy gave his cause of death as a stab wound.

Crime specialist Crime Command opened an investigation into the targeted murder and identified a pair of 19-year-olds, Dominic Calder of Redmead Road in Hayes and Mikel Mulqueen of Marshall Street in Harlesden.

Evidence from telephone tapes placed them at the crime scene at the time of the attack and the court learned that they had set fire to one of the cars used in the attack at Gladstone Park.

Harlesden High Street police after a Meshach was attacked and stabbed just after 9 p.m.

(Image: London 999)

The police arrested them in May and they were placed in pre-trial detention for trial at Old Bailey.

They were both convicted of the murder of Meshach on Thursday January 23. Despite the conviction, the police and prosecutors could never identify the reason for the murder.

One of the main theories links the Meshach murder to another stabbing in the area earlier that day at Tubbs Road, where a man was stabbed in the hand.

Meshach Williams asked for help in a betting shop on Harlesden High Street

(Image: met the police)

Calder, Mulqueen and their victim were all said to have been there at the time. Police later discovered that the victim on Tubbs Road was the man who was walking down Harlesden High Street with Meshach during his assassination.

Emmanuel Kamara, 24, was also charged with the murder of Meschach but was not found guilty. Two 16-year-olds were also charged with his murder and will appear at the Old Bailey on April 16.

Calder and Mulqueen will be sentenced to Old Bailey on January 31.

Detective Sergeant Devan Taylor of the Specialist Crime Command said, “The motive for the murder has never been fully established, although he is suspected of having been linked to a number of incidents the same evening, in particular an altercation prior to Tubbs. Road, NW10 in which a man was stabbed in the hand.

“Meshach, Calder and Mulqueen were all suspected of being present at the time.

“It would appear that the man attacked in this Tubbs Road incident was the friend who was walking with Meshach when he himself was fatally attacked 45 minutes later.

“This makes us believe that such a tit-to-tat sequence of events could lead to one young man losing his life and two others to watching a considerable amount of time in prison.

“This attack took place on a busy street and took place in front of crowds of people who were completely shocked to find themselves caught in such a horrible event.

“I implore any youngster involved in the carrying of a knife to watch where he leads. Meshach’s family is only coming to terms with his loss. The devastation they have gone through is something that no family should have to endure. “

