Teenagers explode on international crew caught in grand princess coronavirus – San Francisco News – News Information

% MINIFYHTML433c2582f766ede67f666156a5ecc6da11%

% MINIFYHTML433c2582f766ede67f666156a5ecc6da12%

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Mood was furious about the crew trapped in the Great Princess affected by the coronavirus.

All that is known for sure is that the cruise is supposed to leave the port of Oakland late Sunday. His crew is still on board.

% MINIFYHTML433c2582f766ede67f666156a5ecc6da13 %% MINIFYHTML433c2582f766ede67f666156a5ecc6da14%

“You’re building a Petri dish by quarantining the crew on the ship,” says Jack Heyman, a retired International Federation of Transportation Workers. “This is more than a problem, it is a crisis.”

% MINIFYHTML433c2582f766ede67f666156a5ecc6da15%

% MINIFYHTML433c2582f766ede67f666156a5ecc6da16%

He hosted Bay Area marine reunion groups on Saturday morning, speaking on behalf of those who have not seen or heard of the roughly 1,100 crew members who remain under the Grand Princess affected by the virus.

“Six hundred Filipinos,” says Robert Irminger of the Boatman Inland Union. “There are also Koreans, Sri Lankans and Italians on that ship.”

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says crew members who tested positive were eliminated, but less is known about other crew members now stranded on the ship.

“The rest of the crew have to be tested, they have to get medical treatment now,” Heyman says.

“And to repatriate them to their home countries,” adds Irminger.

Another complaint filed by stevedores on Saturday was the continued working conditions under the threat of coronavirus. They say workers should seek greater security measures at all ports on the west coast.

“Go find your equipment and clean it before you start work,” an ILWU union representative said. “You don’t start your shift, you don’t do anything until you clear your truck, if that’s how they’ll play this game.” This will stop the work product, they will be upset about it, but this is what we need to do if they do not want to do so. “

KPIX contacted Cal OES, the agency that manages the Grand Princess situation, but those calls were not answered Saturday. However, a source close to the governor’s office says Gavin Newsom wants the ship to leave Oakland by the end of Sunday, even if it means anchoring in the middle of the San Francisco Bay until members’ repatriation can be resolved. . of the crew.