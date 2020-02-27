teenagers-in-stolen-vehicle-ram-police-cruiser,-flee-and-crash-yet-again,-cops

4 people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening following two young adults allegedly stole a motor vehicle, smashed into a law enforcement cruiser and then brought about a erroneous-way crash near Franklin Park, Boston police reported.

The incident unfolded soon soon after 10: 30 p.m., when an officer pulled above the stolen car in Dorchester and it sped off and strike a law enforcement cruiser, according to a BPD spokeswoman.

Just after fleeing the scene, police explained the teenagers drove the wrong way down Blue Hill Avenue and strike a further auto at the intersection with Seaver Road.

The teens and the two occupants of the car or truck they allegedly hit have been taken to the clinic, however none of their accidents have been daily life-threatening, police stated. The officer in the cruiser that was struck was not hurt.

Police said that no arrests ended up built, but the teens will be dealing with prices.

— Building