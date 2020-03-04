teenagers-start-out-utilizing-disposable-vapes-as-loophole-to-flavored-e-cig-ban

Even with a the latest ban on most flavored e-cigarettes common with underage young people, some kids are getting a way all-around it.

The Foods and Drug Administration’s new rule bans the sale of flavored e-cigarettes with refillable cartridges, but a loophole allows disposable flavored vapes to stay on the current market.

The disposable e-cigs identified as Puff Bars come in several flavors, like watermelon, peach ice and bitter apple. Large schooler Niki McClure, from Kentucky, said Puff Bars are the new Juuls.

“I calculated all the revenue that I have used on Puff Bars in like the final two months, and it was like $300. And like, it just like tends to make me mad at myself almost, because I detest that. And I you should not want to be addicted,” she said.

The partial ban on e-cigarettes arrived about right after a string of vaping-similar health problems. Fruit, sweet and dessert flavors were being prohibited in an energy to suppress entry to solutions that appeal to younger people.

However Matt Myers, from the Campaign for Tobacco-Totally free Youngsters, stated these flavorful Puff Bars even now have just as a lot nicotine as a pack and a half of cigarettes.

McClure and her fellow sophomore, Nate Allbritten, are now urging Congress to near this loophole.

Final week, the House passed a invoice to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco solutions, and McClure and Allbritten mentioned they hope this will avoid other teenagers from getting to be addicted.

“It is just the most difficult issue to do due to the fact the moment you finally truly feel like you might be acquiring somewhere, it just pulls you back in,” Allbritten claimed.

Amazing Clouds, the company that owns Puff Bar, informed ABC Information it is “vehemently opposed to illegal use of the Puff Bar by minors, has not engaged in any advertising and marketing, and does not operate any e-commerce websites or social media.”