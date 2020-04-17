Teenagers who Share Coronavirus Infection on Instagram Threatened With Arrest By Police, Claims Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed Thursday said a patrol sergeant following the orders of the sheriff violated the rights of the Wisconsin First and Fourteen teenager by telling him to delete the Instagram post, where he said he was suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

The patrol sergeant said he would “start taking people to prison” if the post was not removed, according to the complaint.

The Wisconsin Institute of Law & Freedom (AKAN) filed a lawsuit with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of the teenager, who was identified in a complaint as a student at Westfield Area High School in Marquette County. Sgt Patrol Cameron Klump and Sheriff Joseph Konrath from the Marquette Regency Sheriff’s Department are both listed as defendants.

“The protection of speech of the First Amendment, especially online speeches, is as important as during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the complaint said. “This case is about safeguarding the right to share our experiences with each other during this difficult time.”

The law firm said the teenager began experiencing common respiratory symptoms among COVID-19 patients after a trip to Florida with his classmates in March. Teenagers and classmates return home when the coronavirus pandemic begins to force countries across the country to close. Complaints say he later developed a fever and cough within five days of arriving home on March 15.

The teenage parents tried to contact their daughter’s teacher to tell other students about possible symptoms of COVID-19, but their efforts were unsuccessful, the complaint said. In the following days, he was hospitalized due to symptoms but was eventually declared negative for the virus, the law firm said.

The doctor told the teenager and his parents that “in their opinion” he “might have COVID-19, but had missed the window for positive testing,” WILL wrote in an April 3 letter to Konrath. The letter went on to say that the family “believed and still believes the doctor’s diagnosis.”

The teenager returned home after receiving his negative results and posted an update on Instagram that said, “I finally came home after being hospitalized for one and a half days. I am still breathing, but have defeated the corona virus (sic).) Stay home and be safe. “

According to the complaint, Klump arrived at the family home on March 27 and told the teen’s parents that Konrath had received a complaint from his school about the position. Klump said he got a direct order from Konrath to “demand” that he “delete this post,” and if not, to quote the teenager and / or his parents for “disorderly conduct,” said the complaint.

Klump said Konrath wanted the post removed because no COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the area at that time, the complaint said. Marquette County confirmed its first COVID-19 case three days later.

Deputy Adviser Luke Berg, who represented the family, told Newsweek that the company was pursuing requests for records with the school to determine who had filed the alleged complaints to the sheriff’s department.

“That surprised me as a flagrant violation of the First Amendment,” he said of the incident. “The thought that law enforcement will patrol social media is frightening, frankly.”

Konrath did not respond to Newsweek’s request to comment based on the time of publication.