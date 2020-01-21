Teens at Kern County Juvenile Hall will now have more reading options

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – So far, teens detained at Kern County Juvenile Hall have had no choice. The detention center will soon offer them over 3,000 book options.

Dozens of genres, hundreds of authors and thousands of titles will soon be available for teens.

This is a project in preparation for about a year. The detention center wanted to give the teens a fun new place to relax and clear their minds, so they created a library.

The project was funded by the ministry. Center staff all worked together to paint the walls, shelves and murals. And the books were all donated, over three thousand of them.

“Since they are away from home and they are in a locked facility, they are not allowed to move around and do things, but access to the books we have here allows them to mentally free themselves from their situation. Said Ryan Wegis, director of the juvenile ward.

Some girls were able to preview the library during our stay. They were very happy to see the many books that they will soon be able to consult.

Currently, they have a few hundred books available, but no centralized area where they can go to relax.

Staff say this is just the start. they hope soon to extend the library to other unused rooms in the building. They say they also want to try to get the authors to talk to the teens.

The grand opening of the library will take place on Tuesday afternoon. If you would like to donate books, contact Shell Beach at 661-868-4379.